Some Ky. private schools seeing success with in-person learning during pandemic

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOYLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Some private schools in Kentucky are seeing a lot of success with in-person learning during the pandemic.

Danville Christian Academy started school just over two weeks ago.

The academy’s headmaster, Jim Ward, says they are being very careful to follow all of the governor’s recommendations for in-person learning, even though the state felt it was better to delay that for public schools.

The school has more than 200 students and Ward says all of them have to follow strict rules. The classrooms are spread out, there are dividers in between students and they’re wearing masks.

So far, he says they have not had any COVID cases and even some parents have voluntarily kept kids at home even if there was a suspicion of sickness.

“We want those students to be given every opportunity to feel their best before they come here,” Ward said. “We have the option on the table of the virtual should they need it.”

Ward says anyone who comes inside the school has to wear a mask and have their temperature checked.

Ward says they have had public school parents call and ask if their kids can enroll, but he says there is a detailed and strict process they have to follow first.

