Showers and storms continue tonight, Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and storms will continue as a cold front moves closer to the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

This cold front will continue to provide showers and storms this evening and Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center still has in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this evening and now Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible tonight and tomorrow and some of those storms might have some gusty winds. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s tonight.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will start to dry out later Thursday night as the cold front finally pushes out of here.

Extended Forecast

We’ll hang onto a few clouds and a few rain chances Friday as that cold front moves out of here. Highs will drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be able to say goodbye to the humidity for a little bit heading into the holiday weekend!

Mostly sunny skies return Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday and Labor Day highs will be in the low to mid-80s with dry conditions. Stray chances are possible Monday, but we should remain on the dry side.

We could see more rain by Tuesday and Wednesday as another cold front could move in. More on that later.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.