Advertisement

Showers and storms continue tonight, Thursday

WYMT Regular Rain
WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and storms will continue as a cold front moves closer to the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

This cold front will continue to provide showers and storms this evening and Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center still has in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this evening and now Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible tonight and tomorrow and some of those storms might have some gusty winds. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s tonight.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will start to dry out later Thursday night as the cold front finally pushes out of here.

Extended Forecast

We’ll hang onto a few clouds and a few rain chances Friday as that cold front moves out of here. Highs will drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be able to say goodbye to the humidity for a little bit heading into the holiday weekend!

Mostly sunny skies return Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday and Labor Day highs will be in the low to mid-80s with dry conditions. Stray chances are possible Monday, but we should remain on the dry side.

We could see more rain by Tuesday and Wednesday as another cold front could move in. More on that later.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Better rain chances, some strong storms possible today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a warm and fairly dry day on Tuesday, the forecast will change a little for your Wednesday.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 1, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - September 1, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Forecast

More rain moves in Wednesday, few stronger storms possible

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
A few showers are possible this evening, but rain chances increase Wednesday into Thursday.

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorological fall begins on a warmer note

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:21 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Welcome to September! The ninth month of the year will start off warm and mainly dry.

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-September 2nd, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-September 2nd, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Daily rain chances continue, cooler air on the way

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered showers and storms continue this evening and throughout most of the workweek.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - September 1, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Back and forth rain chances wrap up August

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:17 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ll wrap up the eighth month of 2020 on a soggy note, especially early. Keep the rain gear handy.