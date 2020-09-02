Science Hill Independent School District asks parents to sign COVID-19 waivers

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WYMT) - The Science Hill Independent School District is asking parents to sign a waiver, saying the district cannot be held liable if their student contracts or is exposed to COVID-19, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The district’s board voted in August to start in-person classes on September 9, well before Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommended start date of September 28.

At the open house for the district’s kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school, parents were asked to sign waivers on the spot and, according to superintendent and school principal Jimmy Dyehouse, they all did.

“It went real well. Nobody refused to sign it,” Dyehouse said.

Dyehouse also said all but 92 of the district’s nearly 450 students will learn in-person five days a week.

“If you don’t feel like it’s safe, then by all means, we want you to distance learn, and that’s what the waiver says: I know I had a choice, but I chose to send my child to school and will follow all the protocols and precautions,” Dyehouse told the Herald-Leader. But “if my child gets sick from COVID or any other illness, we’re not holding the school responsible.”

Gov. Beshear opposes this type of waiver, saying at his Tuesday briefing, “I don’t know how we can communicate to a family what all the risks of COVID are when we don’t know.”

Those who sign the waiver must agree that the“school district cannot guarantee that my child will not be infected by COVID-19 or other illnesses as a direct or indirect result of in-person education.”

