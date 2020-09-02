Advertisement

Science Hill Independent School District asks parents to sign COVID-19 waivers

(AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WYMT) - The Science Hill Independent School District is asking parents to sign a waiver, saying the district cannot be held liable if their student contracts or is exposed to COVID-19, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The district’s board voted in August to start in-person classes on September 9, well before Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommended start date of September 28.

At the open house for the district’s kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school, parents were asked to sign waivers on the spot and, according to superintendent and school principal Jimmy Dyehouse, they all did.

“It went real well. Nobody refused to sign it,” Dyehouse said.

Dyehouse also said all but 92 of the district’s nearly 450 students will learn in-person five days a week.

“If you don’t feel like it’s safe, then by all means, we want you to distance learn, and that’s what the waiver says: I know I had a choice, but I chose to send my child to school and will follow all the protocols and precautions,” Dyehouse told the Herald-Leader. But “if my child gets sick from COVID or any other illness, we’re not holding the school responsible.”

Gov. Beshear opposes this type of waiver, saying at his Tuesday briefing, “I don’t know how we can communicate to a family what all the risks of COVID are when we don’t know.”

Those who sign the waiver must agree that the“school district cannot guarantee that my child will not be infected by COVID-19 or other illnesses as a direct or indirect result of in-person education.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Andy Beshear signals plan to extend mask mandate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is indicating that he will extend a statewide mask mandate again later this month.

News

Prestonsburg develops app for residents

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
To submit a request to city officials, residents take a picture of the concerned area then upload the picture to the app.

State

WYMT’s first Operations Manager and Chief Engineer dies at age 77

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WYMT News
Kenny Combs worked at WYMT when we signed on the air in October of 1985.

News

FaithLife Market brewing new atmosphere in Pikeville

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

From second-hand to second chances: FaithLife Market brewing new atmosphere in Pikeville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A new thrift store and coffee shop in Pikeville is focused on creating a welcoming atmosphere for the community.

News

Protest in Versailles calls for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center continues mission despite Derby eve gala being canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
When the Kentucky Derby was shifted to this weekend, the events surrounding it were also impacted.

News

Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning 5:30 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County now have more than 500 cases since the pandemic started. Laurel County is approaching 600 cases. Bell County is now at 400 cases.