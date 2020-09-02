Advertisement

Preakness will run without fans in October

Fans who already bought tickets can transfer them to the 2021 Preakness or get a full refund.
The Preakness Stakes will be held without fans.
The Preakness Stakes will be held without fans.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -The Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Oct. 3 without fans, making it a spectator-free sweep of the three Triple Crown races this year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

After all three were postponed and then rescheduled out of order, the Belmont Stakes took place without fans June 20 in New York. Churchill Downs originally moved the Kentucky Derby to this Saturday hoping fans could attend but adjusted to limited attendance and then none.

Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of the Stronach Group that owns and manages Pimlico, said company and Maryland Jockey Club officials had been working closely with Maryland state and local health officials to set a plan for the Preakness. The decision was ultimately made to limit race day to essential personnel only.

Fans who already bought tickets can transfer them to the 2021 Preakness or get a full refund.

