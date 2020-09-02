Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Phelps Hornets

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Phelps Hornets have been hard at work in the preseason preparing for the season.

“Coach West has been bringing out the sled. We’ve been out here doing weightlifting and stuff out here on the field since we couldn’t go in the locker room there for so long,” Dominick Francis said, a senior running back and safety for the Hornets. “So we’ve just been out here conditioning, trying to learn our plays. Get better.”

Phelps will rely on its 10 seniors for experience this season.

“It’s all about leadership. You gotta be able to set an example for the younger guys looking up to you,” Senior Running Back and Linebacker Tyrell Hollis said. “You work hard, they’ll work hard. Just keep the same mentality all season.”

While the Hornets have stayed consistently around the 4-5 win mark over the past four years, they haven’t been able to get past the first round of the playoffs. The Hornets play in a district with two perennial state title contenders in Pikeville and Hazard, but they are hopeful of making it past the first round this fall.

“Right now, our goal is to win a playoff game. With this RPI system, we gotta play the first two rounds of the playoffs in our district and then once we get those guys out of the way, we’ll just move forward out of that,” Phelps Head Football Coach Andrew West said. “But right now, our goal is to win a playoff game and just keep moving forward.”

The Hornets open the season against Martin County at home on 9/11.

