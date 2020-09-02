Advertisement

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The owner of a camera shop that was destroyed during unrest in Kenosha and featured during President Donald Trump’s visit says the president used his store for political gain by appearing with a former owner of the business while touring the epicenter of the latest eruption over racial injustice.

Tom Gram said he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Gram said Trump’s references to Rode as the owner of the business were deceptive. The White House, however, noted Tuesday that Rode and his family founded and built Rode’s Camera Shop before World War II and still own the building that houses the shop.

Gram said he got a call Monday from the White House asking if he would join the president on a tour that would showcase the destruction to the business, but Gram rejected the offer.

“I think everything he does turns into a circus and I just didn’t want to be involved in it,” Gram told Milwaukee station WTMJ-TV.

Kenosha has seen protests since Aug. 23, when police shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back. On Monday, Trump defended a 17-year-old supporter accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators in Kenosha on Aug. 25. On Tuesday, Trump visited Kenosha over the objections of state and local leaders.

Gram said he was surprised to see the store’s former owner on TV with Trump on Tuesday with the president introducing him as “John Rode III, owner of Rode’s Camera Shop.” While Rode may own the physical property, he doesn’t own the business, Gram said.

Rode commended President Trump’s response to the Kenosha unrest.

“I just appreciate President Trump coming today, everybody here does,” Rode said. “We’re so thankful we got the federal troops here. Once they got here things did calm down quite a bit.”

“A day earlier would have saved his store,” Trump responded.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations following the shooting. But Trump is taking credit for the deployment, even though his demand that Guard troops be used came a day after Evers had activated them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce grant funding for Eastern Kentucky

Updated: moments ago
|
By Madison Pergrem and Brandon Robinson
The funding will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Development Agency Assistance Program.

National

AMC showing '42' as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
The movie "42" is re-released as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

News

Protest underway in Versailles calling for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
A group upset about the move started a petition for the return on Change.org calling for its return to the mountains.

National

Germany says Russia’s Navalny poisoned with nerve agent Novichok

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden focuses on schools after blasting Trump on violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nation’s schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbent’s handling of the outbreak and the nation’s overall security.

National Politics

Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

National

‘I Like to Move It’ DJ found dead less than month after rape charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
South Florida DJ and music producer Erick Morillo was found dead at his home Tuesday morning, weeks after being charged with sexual battery, authorities said.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

National

Tyler Perry is now a billionaire, Forbes says

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

State

LFCHD reports 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.