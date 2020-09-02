Advertisement

New Deans and Chief Academic Officer at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College

Kevin Lambert
Kevin Lambert(Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College hires Kevin Lambert as Chief Academic Officer.

Lambert started out as an adjunct in 2000, working his way up to become the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs before taking over for Joel Michaels as the Chief Academic Officer.

Dr. Erin Reasor was hired as Dean of Healthcare and Technical Programming, as she previously served as the Director of Institutional Research. Dr. Reasor began her career at Southeast in 2007 as the Director of the Academic Support Center. Dr. Reasor concentrated on educational development for a while before moving up as the Director of Institutional Research, and then Dean of Healthcare and Technical Programming.

Peggy Brown Conklin is the new Dean of Arts and Sciences. Conklin has worked as a history professor at Southeast since 2002, and in 2017 she was the Division Chair of Social Sciences and Related Technology before accepting her new position as Dean.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Deal could mean money for former miners at Blackjewel coal in KY, other states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A deal could be reached that would see miners formerly employed by the now-bankrupt coal giant Blackjewel receive pay denied to them during the summer of 2019.

State

Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem and Brandon Robinson
The funding will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Development Agency Assistance Program.

News

Protest underway in Versailles calling for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
A group upset about the move started a petition for the return on Change.org calling for its return to the mountains.

State

LFCHD reports 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

Latest News

Regional

LMU responds after multiple vehicles damaged in excavation incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the university, a construction event occurred on LMU’s main campus on a hillside behind the Hamilton Math and Science building.

State

Kentucky gets crafty with shortage of election poll workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A shortage of poll workers could be brewing in Kentucky — but these beer cans aim to stop that.

News

Christian Appalachian Project awarded grant to help repair Eastern Kentucky homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Deakin
Christian Appalachian Project was awarded a grant that devotes thousands to renovating and repairing housing in seven Eastern Kentucky counties.

State

What are Kentuckians searching the most during quarantine?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Careers site Zippia used data from Google Trends during the period from April to August to determine each state’s most frequently searched phrase.

Regional

Lee County, Va. Schools to move to hybrid schedule Sept. 14

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Parents will still have the option of choosing remote learning for their children, according to the school system.

Forecast

Better rain chances, some strong storms possible today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a warm and fairly dry day on Tuesday, the forecast will change a little for your Wednesday.