New Deans and Chief Academic Officer at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College hires Kevin Lambert as Chief Academic Officer.

Lambert started out as an adjunct in 2000, working his way up to become the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs before taking over for Joel Michaels as the Chief Academic Officer.

Dr. Erin Reasor was hired as Dean of Healthcare and Technical Programming, as she previously served as the Director of Institutional Research. Dr. Reasor began her career at Southeast in 2007 as the Director of the Academic Support Center. Dr. Reasor concentrated on educational development for a while before moving up as the Director of Institutional Research, and then Dean of Healthcare and Technical Programming.

Peggy Brown Conklin is the new Dean of Arts and Sciences. Conklin has worked as a history professor at Southeast since 2002, and in 2017 she was the Division Chair of Social Sciences and Related Technology before accepting her new position as Dean.

