Advertisement

Majority of new COVID cases in latest Lexington report are from UK

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Of the 122 new COVID cases the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported in their latest update, 89 are from the University of Kentucky.

Cases from the university currently make up 15 percent of all Fayette County cases, and the university is now advising students to remain on campus this upcoming Labor Day.

Because of the pandemic, UK changed the academic calendar so students can return home around Thanksgiving, which means students will be in class on Labor Day.

University officials are also encouraging students to stay on campus, especially with the uptick in COVID-19 numbers.

According to the health department, UK students now account for 880 of Fayette County’s 5,915 cases. Of those cases, 760 have been reported since Aug. 3, when UK began testing students returning to campus.

The university’s own data, which was updated Wednesday afternoon, shows they have had a total of 723 cases with 435 of those currently active.

Officials say the university’s COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated on a regular basis and they will continue to test specific student populations as the data indicate trends in infection or exposure rates.

University officials say there are plenty of activities around campus for students to participate in on Labor Day, but some students were hoping to go home.

“This city different than where I’m used to being on Labor Day,” said freshman Kamirah Barnes. “Where I’m from, on Labor Day we usually have cookouts and stuff. [Here] it’s kind of rainy and cloudy, it’s not really as welcoming and warm as I’m used to, so it’s an adjustment.”

The university is hosting several in-person student activities this weekend. They include outdoor movies, community service at Lexington’s African American cemetery #2, and a Derby watch party.

Attendance is limited and masks will be required.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Protest in Versailles calls for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center continues mission despite Derby eve gala being canceled

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
When the Kentucky Derby was shifted to this weekend, the events surrounding it were also impacted.

News

Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning 5:30 pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County now have more than 500 cases since the pandemic started. Laurel County is approaching 600 cases. Bell County is now at 400 cases.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 18 new deaths Wednesday, recognizes several Kentucky State Parks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Former president of well-known Ky. bank pleads guilty to embezzlement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thomas Hinkebein, a 59-year-old and former president of Whitaker Bank, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank officer.

News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron requests President Trump’s support for National Child ID Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Attorney General Cameron asks President Trump for help with National Child ID program

Forecast

Showers and storms continue tonight, Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Showers and storms will continue as a cold front moves closer to the mountains.

State

Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County will welcome students back in-person starting Thursday.

State

Rowan Co. Clerk’s office vandalized overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Crews are working right now to fix a damaged window at the Rowan County Clerk’s office, as police try to figure out who’s responsible.