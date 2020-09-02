Majority of new COVID cases in latest Lexington report are from UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Of the 122 new COVID cases the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported in their latest update, 89 are from the University of Kentucky.

Cases from the university currently make up 15 percent of all Fayette County cases, and the university is now advising students to remain on campus this upcoming Labor Day.

Because of the pandemic, UK changed the academic calendar so students can return home around Thanksgiving, which means students will be in class on Labor Day.

University of Kentucky officials are encouraging students to stay on campus this Labor Day weekend as more students test positive for covid 19. More details at noon. pic.twitter.com/Ug7bfLYmTe — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) September 2, 2020

University officials are also encouraging students to stay on campus, especially with the uptick in COVID-19 numbers.

According to the health department, UK students now account for 880 of Fayette County’s 5,915 cases. Of those cases, 760 have been reported since Aug. 3, when UK began testing students returning to campus.

The university’s own data, which was updated Wednesday afternoon, shows they have had a total of 723 cases with 435 of those currently active.

Officials say the university’s COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated on a regular basis and they will continue to test specific student populations as the data indicate trends in infection or exposure rates.

University officials say there are plenty of activities around campus for students to participate in on Labor Day, but some students were hoping to go home.

“This city different than where I’m used to being on Labor Day,” said freshman Kamirah Barnes. “Where I’m from, on Labor Day we usually have cookouts and stuff. [Here] it’s kind of rainy and cloudy, it’s not really as welcoming and warm as I’m used to, so it’s an adjustment.”

The university is hosting several in-person student activities this weekend. They include outdoor movies, community service at Lexington’s African American cemetery #2, and a Derby watch party.

Attendance is limited and masks will be required.

