Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released the latest coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Estill County Health Department announced three new cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 88 cases. 37 cases in the county are considered active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new cases all of those cases are in long term care. This brings the county’s total to 412. Four are currently in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one probable case in Clay County. There are also two new cases within Manchester FCI. In Jackson County, there are six new cases, five probable cases and 15 recovered cases.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four cases and three probable cases. Wednesday’s cases include a 49-year-old man and a 61-year-old man from Letcher County, a pediatric case under the age of 18 and a 38-year-old woman from Owsley County and a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from Perry County. Health officials also reported five recovered cases.

The Pike County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 329. 23 of those cases are active, 304 have recovered and three have died. Wednesday’s cases include a 19-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a minor aged girl, a 66-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two cases bringing the county’s total to 355.

The Knox County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 372. 55 cases are active.

