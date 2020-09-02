Lee County, Va. Schools to move to hybrid schedule Sept. 14

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Lee County students will return to schools on a limited basis beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the Lee County School Board approved an amended plan Tuesday evening that continues current remote learning through Friday, Sept. 11.

Beginning Sept. 14, students in Pre-K through 7th grade will attend Monday through Thursday. Students in 8th through 12th grade will attend school based on their current group, with “A group” students attending on Mondays and Tuesday and “B group” students attending on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be remote learning only.

On in-person days, students will attend school from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents will still have the option of choosing remote learning for their children, according to the school system.