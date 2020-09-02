Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With some schools set to re-open in Southern Kentucky, students and staff are also learning about new guidance regarding the wearing of masks.

Laurel County will welcome students back in-person starting Thursday.

There are a lot of different opinions about getting kids back in the classrooms. South Laurel Middle and other Laurel County schools are starting back Thursday right after state public health officials said masks need to be worn all times.

The only time students and staff are told it is ok not to have a mask on are when eating or drinking.

Laurel County is heading back about three and a half weeks before the Governor’s recommended start date.

The mask guidance is also for when students are on school buses. This does not include students or staff who have a medical waiver not to wear a mask.

We reached out to the Laurel County Superintendent Wednesday morning for a comment, and have not heard back from him, yet.

