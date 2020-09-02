Advertisement

Jennifer Garner surprises drive-in movie-goers in Hurricane

Charleston's own Jennifer Garner talked to guests on a mic that transmitted to movie-goers' cars, and then she walked around and chatted with people who were there to catch "Wonder Woman" at the Walmart store in Hurricane, W.Va.
Charleston's own Jennifer Garner talked to guests on a mic that transmitted to movie-goers' cars, and then she walked around and chatted with people who were there to catch "Wonder Woman" at the Walmart store in Hurricane, W.Va.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A few weeks ago, we told you Walmart was going to have drive-in movies and there might be some special guests.

Well, that was the case Tuesday night at the Walmart in Hurricane.

Charleston’s own Jennifer Garner talked to guests on a mic that transmitted to movie-goers’ cars, and then she walked around and chatted with people who were there to catch “Wonder Woman.”

Not a bad way to social distance!

There is another drive-in movie Wednesday night at the Hurricane Walmart, according to the store’s website.

They will be playing “ET: The Extra Terrestrial.”

Other drive-in movies listed on Walmart’s website are sold out.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Lee County, Va. Schools to move to hybrid schedule Sept. 14

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Parents will still have the option of choosing remote learning for their children, according to the school system.

Forecast

Better rain chances, some strong storms possible today

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a warm and fairly dry day on Tuesday, the forecast will change a little for your Wednesday.

State

WATCH | Fans, students, and even political leaders comment on UK men’s basketball team’s BLM video

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recent talk about the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team has nothing to do with their game.

News

Country singer Chris Stapleton says he is moved by Black Lives Matter protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Chris Stapleton says there has been a “broad awakening” in the country.

News

Chris Stapleton

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Downtown Corbin thriving despite pandemic, vinyl record store opens 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Addiction recovery center to take over former St. Catharine College campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Community says goodbye to old school building, excited for future 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Downtown Corbin thriving despite pandemic, vinyl record store opens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Despite several challenging months, the streets of Corbin are coming back to life.

State

Fans, students, and even political leaders comment on UK men’s basketball team’s BLM video

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Overnight, the video got nearly 3,000 retweets and more than 9,000 likes

State

Addiction recovery center to take over former St. Catharine College campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Kentucky addiction recovery group announced its plans to take over the former St. Catharine College campus which has sat empty since the school shut down in 2016.