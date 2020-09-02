Advertisement

Health department reports COVID-19 outbreak at Mingo Central High School

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was Sunday evening when Keith Blankenship with the Mingo County Health Department found out an employee at Mingo Central High School had COVID-19.

“We do have a person that was a close contact with the football team,” Blankenship said.

Employees deemed to have been in close contact with the initial case got rapid tests, and the results showed six positive cases from Mingo Central High School.

Blankenship says he expects even more when more tests come back.

As a result of the outbreak, health and school officials shut down the school Tuesday -- with hopes to be back open Wednesday based on recommendations from state health officials and the CDC.

“That will be determined today,” Blankenship said. “Right now, we feel (staff) will be back Wednesday because the school is being cleaned.”

This outbreak comes one week before Mingo County Schools is set to open to students, and the school was occupied by teachers preparing for that reopening.

In the meantime, Blankenship says no athletes have tested positive at this point.

“Contact calling is a slow process, especially when we are looking at greater than 75 contacts at one school system,” Blankenship said.

The West Virginia Education Association wrote a letter to school officials, requesting school start remotely on Sept. 8 in light of the outbreak.

Mingo County is currently in the orange of the state’s color-coded metrics, based on daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average.

“We are definitely dead center in the orange,” Blankenship said. “Our positivity rate was through the roof yesterday at 4.78 percent.”

If Mingo County is orange Saturday when the map from DHHR refreshes, schools in the county will start remotely next week.

“I am doing my best to take every single phone call and answer every single question,” Blankenship said. “Its very important our number one job is be here for information.”

Blankenship said the county is also seeing outbreaks at a church, nursing home and the Mingo County Board of Education Central Office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Lee County, Va. Schools to move to hybrid schedule Sept. 14

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Parents will still have the option of choosing remote learning for their children, according to the school system.

Forecast

Better rain chances, some strong storms possible today

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a warm and fairly dry day on Tuesday, the forecast will change a little for your Wednesday.

State

WATCH | Fans, students, and even political leaders comment on UK men’s basketball team’s BLM video

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recent talk about the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team has nothing to do with their game.

News

Country singer Chris Stapleton says he is moved by Black Lives Matter protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Chris Stapleton says there has been a “broad awakening” in the country.

News

Chris Stapleton

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Downtown Corbin thriving despite pandemic, vinyl record store opens 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Addiction recovery center to take over former St. Catharine College campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Community says goodbye to old school building, excited for future 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Downtown Corbin thriving despite pandemic, vinyl record store opens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Despite several challenging months, the streets of Corbin are coming back to life.

State

Fans, students, and even political leaders comment on UK men’s basketball team’s BLM video

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Overnight, the video got nearly 3,000 retweets and more than 9,000 likes

State

Addiction recovery center to take over former St. Catharine College campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Kentucky addiction recovery group announced its plans to take over the former St. Catharine College campus which has sat empty since the school shut down in 2016.