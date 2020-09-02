From second-hand to second chances: FaithLife Market brewing new atmosphere in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -A new business in Pikeville is a step of faith for New Beginnings Fellowship Pastor Jared Arnett.

“What are the aspects of a FaithLife? You know, Noah built his ark on dry ground,” said Arnett. “God cares more about our motivation than what we do.”

The FaithLife Market, a coffee shop and thrift store on Division Street, is set to open September 15.

“It’s the atmosphere. It’s about creating a place where people feel comfortable in their faith,” Arnett said.

Though the building will offer vendor items, coffee, and secondhand shopping, it also offers second chances. Arnett said he hopes to be a second-chance employer for people who need help getting back on their path.

“If you work here or volunteer, you become part of a family. And it’s really about helping each of these individuals grow personally. So, improve their education, grow capacity, maybe it’s their first job out of jail and they need to, you know, build a reference list,” said Arnett. “This is going to be a place where we pour into one another.”

Born from a sermon series Arnett preached over a year ago, he says the venture is all about taking the faith from the pulpit to the people.

“We believe faith should be lived out. Serve other people and be good to other people. Help other people as much as we can. So this is going to be a place, hopefully, all that begins to happen and we can build a community out of it,” Arnett said. “God called us not to just believe on Sundays but to live it through the week. And, so, we want to create a place that un-caps that.”

Donations are currently being accepted at the market, from children’s’ clothing to new or used books. Arnett says the market is still looking for tables or other furniture to display merchandise as they aim to open the doors to the public in less than two weeks.

He hopes to see the market’s meeting room serve as a place for groups and Bible study meetings. The building will open Tuesday through Saturday. Find out more information, how to volunteer, or how to donate, on the FaithLife Market website or Facebook page.

The market will serve Lincoln Road coffee, as a partnership with the Pikeville roastery.

“Jared Arnett, Founder of Faith Life Ministries, and I had several conversations before we opened in the Blue Raven space to somehow create a Faith Life coffee shop but the timing just wasn’t right yet. Although we’re still in the middle of COVID-19 the timing is right for us to make this transition,” Lincoln Road Co-Founder Ryan Jones said in a post on the Lincoln Road website. “We are glad to support their efforts and provide them high-quality coffee, training, and coffee consulting for their coffee shop in Faith Life Market.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.