Downtown Corbin thriving despite pandemic, vinyl record store opens

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite several challenging months, the streets of Corbin are coming back to life.

“We really do live work and play here and so I knew we were gonna come back and we’re doing great,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.

The city recently held a dedication for its new splash pad. Razmus says Corbin wanted to give the kids something new.

“You don’t want to just be a destination for a certain demographic right. We want to be something for everybody and so this is gonna be a great place for families to come,” said Razmus.

After an inspection next month, Razmus says they hope to open the splash pad until sometime in October.

The splash pad is not the only thing opening in Corbin. Tuesday, White Rabbit Records opened its doors.

“I love vinyl records I’m a child of the 70s so I’m going to be in there finding some new tunes to spin I’m really excited,” said Razmus.

The shop has 6,000 vinyl records and owner Zach Hensley says he hopes to triple that by December.

“Basically every genre from hip hop to rock and roll, country, jazz, R&B classical pretty much anything you can think of we’ve got something in stock here,” said Hensley.

Hensley says he was hesitant to open in 2020, but owning a vinyl record store as always been his dream.

“I guess I got that from my dad. He’d always collected vinyl and I always just loved playing his records and things like that,” said Hensley.

He tells WYMT, the sound of a vinyl record playing is one you cannot beat.

“Listening to like streaming music versus vinyl, vinyl all day you just don’t get that same sound like at all you can’t get that through the media,” said Hensley.

The shop not only offers music to buy but also provides a space for musicians to rehearse and record.

“I just wanted to create an environment that you could just come in stress-free you just walk in and play and you know just doing it that way,” said Hensley.

White Rabbit Records also sells CDs and cassettes.

They are located on Main Street. They are open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday until Saturday and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

