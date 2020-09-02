Deal could mean money for former miners at Blackjewel coal in KY, other states

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Under a proposal filed Tuesday, hundreds of former employees of the now-bankrupt coal company Blackjewel could receive payments according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The agreement could settle claims the company did not provide adequate notice that employees would be laid off before filing for bankruptcy more than one year ago.

The settlement will not be final until approved by a judge. Blackjewel attorneys have requested a hearing on the proposal for October 9th.

It remains unclear whether Blackjewel has enough money to fully fund the settlement, but attorneys representing the miners have said they will push hard on their behalf.

“Rest assured, many people will be working to see that these monies be paid in full if at all possible,” said Sam Petsonk, a West Virginia attorney who represents the former Blackjewel employees.

The deal calls for Blackjewel to pay $17.3 million to cover wages the employees would have gotten in the weeks before the July 1, 2019 bankruptcy filing.

Blackjewel had 1,100 employees at its Appalachian mines in Eastern Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia, and about 600 at its surface-mining operations in Wyoming.

The settlement would apply to all those former employees except a few called back to work between July 1 and Nov. 4 last year.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.