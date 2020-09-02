Advertisement

Deal could mean money for former miners at Blackjewel coal in KY, other states

Multiple Blackjewel miners step onto the railroad tracks in Cumberland to block a train from leaving - the train is carrying more than $1 million in coal they mined.
Multiple Blackjewel miners step onto the railroad tracks in Cumberland to block a train from leaving - the train is carrying more than $1 million in coal they mined.(Connor James)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Under a proposal filed Tuesday, hundreds of former employees of the now-bankrupt coal company Blackjewel could receive payments according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The agreement could settle claims the company did not provide adequate notice that employees would be laid off before filing for bankruptcy more than one year ago.

The settlement will not be final until approved by a judge. Blackjewel attorneys have requested a hearing on the proposal for October 9th.

It remains unclear whether Blackjewel has enough money to fully fund the settlement, but attorneys representing the miners have said they will push hard on their behalf.

“Rest assured, many people will be working to see that these monies be paid in full if at all possible,” said Sam Petsonk, a West Virginia attorney who represents the former Blackjewel employees.

The deal calls for Blackjewel to pay $17.3 million to cover wages the employees would have gotten in the weeks before the July 1, 2019 bankruptcy filing.

Blackjewel had 1,100 employees at its Appalachian mines in Eastern Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia, and about 600 at its surface-mining operations in Wyoming.

The settlement would apply to all those former employees except a few called back to work between July 1 and Nov. 4 last year.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Deans and Chief Academic Officer at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
New Deans and Chief Academic Officer at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College

State

Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem and Brandon Robinson
The funding will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Development Agency Assistance Program.

News

Protest underway in Versailles calling for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
A group upset about the move started a petition for the return on Change.org calling for its return to the mountains.

State

LFCHD reports 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

Latest News

Regional

LMU responds after multiple vehicles damaged in excavation incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the university, a construction event occurred on LMU’s main campus on a hillside behind the Hamilton Math and Science building.

State

Kentucky gets crafty with shortage of election poll workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A shortage of poll workers could be brewing in Kentucky — but these beer cans aim to stop that.

News

Christian Appalachian Project awarded grant to help repair Eastern Kentucky homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Deakin
Christian Appalachian Project was awarded a grant that devotes thousands to renovating and repairing housing in seven Eastern Kentucky counties.

State

What are Kentuckians searching the most during quarantine?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Careers site Zippia used data from Google Trends during the period from April to August to determine each state’s most frequently searched phrase.

Regional

Lee County, Va. Schools to move to hybrid schedule Sept. 14

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Parents will still have the option of choosing remote learning for their children, according to the school system.

Forecast

Better rain chances, some strong storms possible today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a warm and fairly dry day on Tuesday, the forecast will change a little for your Wednesday.