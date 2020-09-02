Advertisement

Country singer Chris Stapleton says he is moved by Black Lives Matter protests

By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Country singer and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton says he’s been moved by the Black Lives Matter protests.

He says there has been a “broad awakening” in the country.

”I thought we were living in a different country. and that’s 100 percent real. I feel like the country that I thought we were living in was a myth. I think we all have a lot of work to do as individuals and as a society and if you don’t think that I think you’re not looking,” said Stapleton.

Stapleton also talked to CBS This Morning about how the pandemic has affected him and his music.

His new album “Starring Over” will be released in November.

