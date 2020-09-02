Advertisement

Christian Appalachian Project awarded grant to help repair Eastern Kentucky homes

Christian Appalachian Project was awarded a grant that devotes thousands to renovating and repairing housing in seven Eastern Kentucky counties.
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky non-profit Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) will receive thousands of dollars to help renovate and repair housing in 11 Eastern Kentucky counties.

Officials with Kentucky Power shared the news in a release on Tuesday, detailing that CAP was awarded a $48,000 American Electric Power Foundation grant.

While announcing the grant, chief operating officer Brett Mattison said he was looking forward to working with CAP; “We’re pleased to partner with Christian Appalachian Project because they align with our goals so well. We want our customers to use electricity as efficiently as possible which keeps their costs down. Sealing up your house and taking other measures is the best way to control electric usage,”.

The funding from this grant will be used to buy materials and coordinate housing projects in the seven counties served by both organizations. Those are Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Pike counties.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

