Better rain chances, some strong storms possible today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm and fairly dry day on Tuesday, the forecast will change a little for your Wednesday.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the day much like we’ve started a lot of days recently, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and patchy dense fog. Rain chances will increase throughout the morning and afternoon hours, but will still be hit or miss. Some storms could be on the stronger side today. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, which is a low-end threat. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep the WYMT weather app handy, but we don’t expect anything widespread. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 (WYMT)

Tonight, scattered rain chances continue under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Rest of the Week

Thursday and Friday feature rain chances, but Thursday looks to be the soggier of the two. Even then, the chances will still be scattered as the cold front continues its trek through the mountains, so it shouldn’t be a washout. There will likely be more clouds, so our highs will drop into the low 80s. There are chances for a few stronger storms on Thursday, so stay weather aware.

Rain chances decrease on Friday, but are still around. Highs fall into the upper 70s as the front departs the area. Lows Friday night will be in the mid to upper 50s. There’s that fall air, or at least a taste of it.

Labor Day Weekend

High pressure takes over and dominates the headlines for Saturday and Sunday. Look for mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low to mid-80s on Sunday. Lows both nights will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Labor Day Monday looks pretty good too. While I can’t rule out a stray chance for rain, the models continue to back off on the chances. Highs will stay in the low 80s.

