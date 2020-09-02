Advertisement

Better rain chances, some strong storms possible today

WYMT Regular Rain
WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm and fairly dry day on Tuesday, the forecast will change a little for your Wednesday.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the day much like we’ve started a lot of days recently, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and patchy dense fog. Rain chances will increase throughout the morning and afternoon hours, but will still be hit or miss. Some storms could be on the stronger side today. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, which is a low-end threat. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep the WYMT weather app handy, but we don’t expect anything widespread. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020
The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020(WYMT)

Tonight, scattered rain chances continue under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Rest of the Week

Thursday and Friday feature rain chances, but Thursday looks to be the soggier of the two. Even then, the chances will still be scattered as the cold front continues its trek through the mountains, so it shouldn’t be a washout. There will likely be more clouds, so our highs will drop into the low 80s. There are chances for a few stronger storms on Thursday, so stay weather aware.

Rain chances decrease on Friday, but are still around. Highs fall into the upper 70s as the front departs the area. Lows Friday night will be in the mid to upper 50s. There’s that fall air, or at least a taste of it.

Labor Day Weekend

High pressure takes over and dominates the headlines for Saturday and Sunday. Look for mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low to mid-80s on Sunday. Lows both nights will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Labor Day Monday looks pretty good too. While I can’t rule out a stray chance for rain, the models continue to back off on the chances. Highs will stay in the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 1, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - September 1, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Forecast

More rain moves in Wednesday, few stronger storms possible

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A few showers are possible this evening, but rain chances increase Wednesday into Thursday.

Forecast

Meteorological fall begins on a warmer note

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:21 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Welcome to September! The ninth month of the year will start off warm and mainly dry.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily rain chances continue, cooler air on the way

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered showers and storms continue this evening and throughout most of the workweek.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - September 1, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Back and forth rain chances wrap up August

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:17 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ll wrap up the eighth month of 2020 on a soggy note, especially early. Keep the rain gear handy.

Weather

Clouds increasing this evening, showers move in tonight

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
A disturbance brings showers back to the mountains to finish the weekend and start the new week.

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-September 1st, 2020

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-September 1st, 2020

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour