Bay City Rollers bassist Ian Mitchell dies at 62

Their biggest U.S. hit was ‘Saturday Night’
The Bay City Rollers perform in London in 2015.
The Bay City Rollers perform in London in 2015.(Source: AP/KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Ian Mitchell, who played bass for the Scottish pop band the Bay City Rollers, has died. He was 62.

The band announced his death on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death,” a Twitter post said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian.”

No cause of death was given.

The band is best known in the United States for its 1976 chart-topping hit “Saturday Night.”

