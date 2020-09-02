Advertisement

Autopsy: Fort Hood soldier’s death was suicide by hanging

Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Fernandes, whose disappearance prompted a week-long search hanged himself, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Tuesday.
Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Fernandes, whose disappearance prompted a week-long search hanged himself, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Tuesday.(U.S. Department of Defense via CNN)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Fernandes, whose disappearance prompted a week-long search hanged himself, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Tuesday.

Fernandes’ body was found on Aug. 25 hanging in a tree near Sammons Park in Temple.

He was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade whose troops were involved in the search.

Family members said Fernandes’ staff sergeant dropped him off on the afternoon on Aug. 17 at his home in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen, police said earlier.

That was the last time Fernandes was seen.

Fort Hood confirmed an open investigation of “abuse sexual contact” involving

Fernandes who had reported in May he was grabbed in the buttocks.

But officials said during a news conference the day after the body was found an investigation that just recently ended determined that sexual assault claims were unsubstantiated.

Members of Fernandes’ unit noticed a change in his behavior and that he was struggling beginning in March, officials said.

He failed to report for duty on Aug. 10 and after the unit made contact with him he was admitted to the post hospital where he stayed until Aug. 17 when he was discharged, officials said.

The battery of his car was dead, however, so an NCO drove him to his home in Killeen, they said.

The NCO didn’t escort him inside because Fernandes stayed outside to smoke a cigarette, officials said.

Fernandes’ body was discovered just before 6 p.m. Aug. 25 along railroad tracks on the south side of the park.

Fernandes, of Brockton, Mass, joined the Army in 2016 and had been assigned since April 2019 to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

The disappearance was another of a string dating back to last year.

Pvt. 2nd Class Gregory Wedel-Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019.

His skeletal remains were discovered on June 19 in a field in Killeen.

On June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains that were later identified as those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

She was murdered by another soldier, court documents show.

Fort Hood Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., was discovered missing on July 16.

He was found dead the next day in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated his death was consistent with drowning.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Protest in Versailles calls for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center continues mission despite Derby eve gala being canceled

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
When the Kentucky Derby was shifted to this weekend, the events surrounding it were also impacted.

News

Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning 5:30 pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County now have more than 500 cases since the pandemic started. Laurel County is approaching 600 cases. Bell County is now at 400 cases.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 18 new deaths Wednesday, recognizes several Kentucky State Parks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Former president of well-known Ky. bank pleads guilty to embezzlement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thomas Hinkebein, a 59-year-old and former president of Whitaker Bank, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank officer.

News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron requests President Trump’s support for National Child ID Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Attorney General Cameron asks President Trump for help with National Child ID program

Forecast

Showers and storms continue tonight, Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Showers and storms will continue as a cold front moves closer to the mountains.

State

Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County will welcome students back in-person starting Thursday.

State

Rowan Co. Clerk’s office vandalized overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Crews are working right now to fix a damaged window at the Rowan County Clerk’s office, as police try to figure out who’s responsible.