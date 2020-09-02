Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron requests President Trump’s support for National Child ID Program

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 20 other state attorneys general asking for support from President Trump for the National ID Child Program. This will give parents and guardians the opportunity to get their child’s fingerprints and DNA. The plan for the Child ID program is to be used in instances such abduction, trafficking or exploitation.

The cost is $1.76 for kids kindergarten through sixth grade.

“Additional funding for Child ID Kits would provide more Kentucky parents with the opportunity to record information about their child that can then be used to assist law enforcement in the event that a child is missing.” said Attorney General Cameron.

The National Child identification Program joined the Department of Justice, FBI, Department of State and other law enforcement agencies to provide families with a identification kit.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers and storms continue tonight, Thursday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Showers and storms will continue as a cold front moves closer to the mountains.

State

Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County will welcome students back in-person starting Thursday.

News

New Deans and Chief Academic Officer at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
New Deans and Chief Academic Officer at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College

Regional

Deal could mean money for former miners at Blackjewel coal in KY, other states

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A deal could be reached that would see miners formerly employed by the now-bankrupt coal giant Blackjewel receive pay denied to them during the summer of 2019.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem and Brandon Robinson
The funding will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Development Agency Assistance Program.

News

Protest in Versailles calls for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
A group upset about the move started a petition for the return on Change.org calling for its return to the mountains.

State

LFCHD reports 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

Regional

LMU responds after multiple vehicles damaged in excavation incident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the university, a construction event occurred on LMU’s main campus on a hillside behind the Hamilton Math and Science building.

State

Kentucky gets crafty with shortage of election poll workers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A shortage of poll workers could be brewing in Kentucky — but these beer cans aim to stop that.

News

Christian Appalachian Project awarded grant to help repair Eastern Kentucky homes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Deakin
Christian Appalachian Project was awarded a grant that devotes thousands to renovating and repairing housing in seven Eastern Kentucky counties.