Attorney General Daniel Cameron requests President Trump’s support for National Child ID Program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 20 other state attorneys general asking for support from President Trump for the National ID Child Program. This will give parents and guardians the opportunity to get their child’s fingerprints and DNA. The plan for the Child ID program is to be used in instances such abduction, trafficking or exploitation.

The cost is $1.76 for kids kindergarten through sixth grade.

“Additional funding for Child ID Kits would provide more Kentucky parents with the opportunity to record information about their child that can then be used to assist law enforcement in the event that a child is missing.” said Attorney General Cameron.

The National Child identification Program joined the Department of Justice, FBI, Department of State and other law enforcement agencies to provide families with a identification kit.

