Wildlife panel sues state over commissioner’s contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The board that oversees the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has filed suit against Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration in an effort to keep the agency’s commissioner.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the lawsuit filed Monday in Franklin Circuit Court asks a judge to rule that the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has sole authority to appoint its commissioner and set the salary.

It also asks for injunctive relief prohibiting the Beshear Administration from interfering with the commission’s authority.

The Beshear Administration had no immediate comment on the lawsuit, but the governor called the commission’s vote to sue last month “silly.”

