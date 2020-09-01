Advertisement

Wildlife panel sues state over commissioner’s contract

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The board that oversees the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has filed suit against Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration in an effort to keep the agency’s commissioner.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the lawsuit filed Monday in Franklin Circuit Court asks a judge to rule that the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has sole authority to appoint its commissioner and set the salary.

It also asks for injunctive relief prohibiting the Beshear Administration from interfering with the commission’s authority.

The Beshear Administration had no immediate comment on the lawsuit, but the governor called the commission’s vote to sue last month “silly.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Kentucky Science Center re-opens

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Anonymous Instagram accounts instigate online bullying in Pikeville

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pikeville Independent Schools is working to raise awareness about 'Finsta' accounts that are targeting students.

News

Anonymous Instagram accounts instigate online bullying in Pikeville 4 p.m.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Annonymous Instagram accounts instigate online bullying in Pikeville

News

One woman dead after single car crash in Pike County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Pikeville Police Department reported that one woman died Sunday after a single car accident.

Latest News

News

Anonymous Instagram accounts instigate online bullying in Pikeville

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Mountain Student Achiever: Haillie Burns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Haillie Burns is Tuesday, September 1st's WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

News

Community says goodbye to old school building, excited for future 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Corbin record store 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Mountain student achiever 9/1/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

University of the Cumberlands student dies unexpectedly

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6