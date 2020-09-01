Advertisement

University of the Cumberlands student dies unexpectedly

Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.(University of Cumberlands)
By Brooke Marshall and Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The unexpected death of a student at the University of the Cumberlands is leaving the college community grieving.

20-year-old Grant Brace was a member of the Universities wrestling team.

Brace died Monday night after wrestling practice.

His death is still under investigation by local police, but the Whitley County Coroners said they suspect it was natural causes.

The University of the Cumberlands did cancel classes today to give students time to grieve and process the loss of their classmate.

Athletic director Chris Kraftick says right now their focus is on Brace’s family and those closest to him.

“He definitely left an impression you know he was a junior so he’d been here two full years starting his third year so he had impacted a lot of people on campus and those wrestlers are really tight really tight and wrestling is kind of a niche thing and the men’s and women’s teams they have taken it pretty hard so we’re just trying to be there to support them,” said Kraftick.

Counseling is available to any student who needs it.

There will be a vigil for Brace Tuesday night on campus at 7:30 p.m.

You can find more information about Brace here.

