Two arrested on drug charges in Knox County

(AP Images)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are in jail after a deputy spotted a man passed out inside a car.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Wildcat Market in Flat Lick.

A news release from the sheriff’s office states Deputy Bobby Jones was patrolling the area when he saw the man, later identified as Dustin Hawk, 37, of Middlesboro. When the deputy went to investigate, he discovered Hawk appeared to be under the influence.

While there, Kristina Williams, 18, of Pineville approached the car and told Deputy Jones she had given Hawk a ride to the store.

After searching her, the release states the deputy found a baggy containing what was believed to be meth and a set of digital scales in her possession.

Hawk is charged with public intoxication. Williams is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

