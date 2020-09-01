Advertisement

The Hazard Pavilion is now up and running again

(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that The Hazard Pavilion has reopened.

The walking track, tennis courts, and exercise equipment on the top level will be available for use.

The Pavilion has been closed since March for COVID-19 reasons.

During the closure, they used the time to fix the damage that was done during the Easter windstorm.

The Pavilion will be closed Monday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for cleaning. Below are their new hours.

Monday – Friday 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

