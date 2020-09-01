Advertisement

SEC reveals game times and networks for early season games

Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali, right, pulls in the game-winning touchdown pass against Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman in the final minute of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Kentucky won 37-30. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Though it’s a game that some believe will be the best of Week 1, Kentucky at Auburn will take the Noon ET slot on SEC Network on September 26.

The Wildcats will also play on SEC Network in their home opener against Ole Miss. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT. After that, the Cats will be on one of the ESPN platforms on October 17 at Tennessee in one of the early games (Noon ET, 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET), and will be on SEC Network at Noon ET against Missouri on October 31.

The Wildcats did not get any of the CBS games for their early season games (up to Nov. 14). Here are the SEC on CBS games:

  • Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
  • Oct. 3 – Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
  • Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT
  • Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
  • Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
  • Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT

Here is the full schedule the SEC released for its early-season games:

Saturday, September 26.

  • Florida at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN
  • Kentucky at Auburn, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network
  • Georgia at Arkansas, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network
  • Alabama at Missouri, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN
  • Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network
  • Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 3

  • South Carolina at Florida, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN
  • Missouri at Tennessee, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network
  • Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network
  • Auburn at Georgia, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN
  • LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network
  • Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 17

  • LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT on ESPN or ESPN2
  • Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

The following games will be televised at either Noon ET/11 am CT or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT or 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform:

  • Ole Miss at Arkansas
  • Texas A&M at Mississippi State
  • Auburn at South Carolina
  • Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 31

  • Kentucky at Missouri, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network
  • Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network
  • Mississippi State at Alabama, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN
  • Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

  • Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network
  • Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network
  • Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network

