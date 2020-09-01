SEC reveals game times and networks for early season games

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Though it’s a game that some believe will be the best of Week 1, Kentucky at Auburn will take the Noon ET slot on SEC Network on September 26.

The Wildcats will also play on SEC Network in their home opener against Ole Miss. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT. After that, the Cats will be on one of the ESPN platforms on October 17 at Tennessee in one of the early games (Noon ET, 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET), and will be on SEC Network at Noon ET against Missouri on October 31.

The Wildcats did not get any of the CBS games for their early season games (up to Nov. 14). Here are the SEC on CBS games:

Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 3 – Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT

Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT

Here is the full schedule the SEC released for its early-season games:

Saturday, September 26.

Florida at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 3

South Carolina at Florida, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 17

LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT on ESPN or ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

The following games will be televised at either Noon ET/11 am CT or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT or 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform:

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Auburn at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network

