Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Letcher Central Cougars

(WYMT) - The Letcher Central Cougars hit the field looking for a winning season, finishing last year at 4-7. The Cougars fell in the first round of the playoffs to the reigning state champions, the Johnson Central Golden Eagles.

“I would love to go to the championship game. It would just be a big opportunity for this school to have, being in our district it’s hard you know, but we got the players to do it,” said senior cornerback, Coby Barnett.

This season the Cougars look to win more games, only losing six seniors from last year and returning ten seniors this season.

“Just motivation. It’s been rough the past couple of years everybody putting us down, you know, but our coaches this year are tremendous. They’re doing a really good job especially through this COVID they’re taking it really well,” added senior offensive lineman, DJ McCall.

The Cougars kick off the season at home, hosting Rockcastle for the first time in more than ten years.

“We’ve got a pretty decent senior class this year. We’ve got ten kids all of them have the experience, some pretty good experience. So that’s the biggest thing, just those kids on the field together longer, more continuity, and understanding what we’re trying to do. They already know what we’re working on and know the drills before you call it out so you know you just can’t replace senior experience,” said Head Coach, Junior Matthews.

The Cougars finish the 2020 season on the road at Shelby Valley.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.