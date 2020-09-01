Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: East Ridge Warriors

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Warriors finished last season at 1-8 as injuries plagued East Ridge.

“You know we didn’t move the ball its obvious on the offensive side of things we didn’t move the ball a lot our defensive kinda picked up at the end of the year but our offense kinda laid off the whole year after ou quarterback got hurt and stuff so we’re trying to go out there and get our offense going as we should be,” said Jordan Ratliff, senior defensive end.

Head Coach Ben Runyon is looking to get the improvements coming in his second season at East Ridge.

“Last year even though our record doesn’t say so, we got better as the year went on. Our kids bought into our system and what we were wanting to do. We’re coming back now, our quarterback Zack Mason he got injured in pregame of the Pike County bowl last year. So that was a big loss for us and you know we had to change on the fly. That really limited our offense and I think he’s going to have a big year for us, added Ben Runyon, head coach.

The Warriors ended last season on a high note, beating Knott Central 30-15. The win not only shows the warriors’ improvements but also the belief Runyon has instilled in his players.

“I mean he always pushes us. He doesn’t like if you’re going 50 percent that’s never good enough. 100 percent isn’t good enough. He pushes us as hard as we can go. The loyalty that he show me because he’s always been here especially for us seniors the past four years. He stuck by us when a lot of people left when things got bad he stayed here through the good and the bad we appreciate him a lot for that,” added Ratliff.

The Warriors kick off the season at home against Pineville.

