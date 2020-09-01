Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a runner-up finish in Class 2A District 8 in 2019, the Shelby Valley Wildcats aren’t settling in 2020.

”Obviously, district championship, region championship and anything after that,” Senior Offensive/Defensive Lineman Michael Compton said.

”Of course we’re hoping district or region and anything after that just to go,” Jordan Little added, a senior fullback and linebacker. “But we’re looking for district and region.”

The Wildcats have used the extra time in the preseason to get some more work in.

”We just have to put some extra time and just never give up on ourselves. As a team, we gotta stay with a good advantage and just pray,” Little said.

In order to achieve its goals, Shelby Valley must replace 11 key seniors. Replacements start up front for the Wildcats, as they lose seven players who were on the offensive and/or defensive line. This year’s bunch hope they can take the lessons learned from the 2020 class to get to their goals in the fall of 2020.

”Those guys that graduated kinda brought me up and showed me how to be that guy to run the offense, and I’m just gonna try to pass it on to them,” Compton said.

”It’s gonna be tough, but coming my way up through high school, I’ve had some great leadership, and it’s taught me some things I can hand down to the younger generation,” Little added.

Among the many seniors the Wildcats will need to replace is Dalton Meade. The reigning Class 2A District 8 Player of the Year led the Wildcats in rush yards and touchdowns while finishing second on the team with 80 tackles.

Shelby Valley kicks off its season at home against Knott Central on September 11.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Black horse owners who support BLM to take part in Kentucky Derby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
For the first time in 13 years, African American ownership is coming back to the Derby.

Sports

SEC reveals game times and networks for early season games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky will kick off the season at Noon, September 26 on the SEC Network against Auburn.

Sports

Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The post positions for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby are set.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Letcher Central Cougars

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Cougars kick off the season at home, hosting Rockcastle for the first time in more than ten years.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: East Ridge Warriors

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Warriors kick off the season at home against Pineville.

Sports

Jai Lucas Added to UK Men’s Basketball Staff

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
A former McDonald’s High School All American and now a highly-respected coach, Jai Lucas has joined the Kentucky men’s basketball staff as the special assistant to the head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Knott Central Patriots

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
The Patriots travel to Shelby Valley to open the season.

Sports

4-star lineman Jager Burton commits to Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Alec Jessie
Four star guard Jager Burton committed to Kentucky on Sunday.

Sports

Mark Stoops reacts to COVID-19 outbreaks among SEC teams

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
After cancelling practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an outbreak, Auburn cancelled Saturday’s scrimmage.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Estill County Engineers

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
The Engineers take on 2-A title contenders the Breathitt County Bobcats to open the season.