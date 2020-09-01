Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a runner-up finish in Class 2A District 8 in 2019, the Shelby Valley Wildcats aren’t settling in 2020.

”Obviously, district championship, region championship and anything after that,” Senior Offensive/Defensive Lineman Michael Compton said.

”Of course we’re hoping district or region and anything after that just to go,” Jordan Little added, a senior fullback and linebacker. “But we’re looking for district and region.”

The Wildcats have used the extra time in the preseason to get some more work in.

”We just have to put some extra time and just never give up on ourselves. As a team, we gotta stay with a good advantage and just pray,” Little said.

In order to achieve its goals, Shelby Valley must replace 11 key seniors. Replacements start up front for the Wildcats, as they lose seven players who were on the offensive and/or defensive line. This year’s bunch hope they can take the lessons learned from the 2020 class to get to their goals in the fall of 2020.

”Those guys that graduated kinda brought me up and showed me how to be that guy to run the offense, and I’m just gonna try to pass it on to them,” Compton said.

”It’s gonna be tough, but coming my way up through high school, I’ve had some great leadership, and it’s taught me some things I can hand down to the younger generation,” Little added.

Among the many seniors the Wildcats will need to replace is Dalton Meade. The reigning Class 2A District 8 Player of the Year led the Wildcats in rush yards and touchdowns while finishing second on the team with 80 tackles.

Shelby Valley kicks off its season at home against Knott Central on September 11.

