Advertisement

Payroll tax holiday starts Sept. 1 for companies who choose to participate

Companies can stop collecting employees’ payroll taxes starting Sept. 1 after an executive order in August gave workers a tax holiday.
Tax
Tax(MGN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Associated Press) -Companies can stop collecting employees’ payroll taxes starting Sept. 1 after an executive order in August gave workers a tax holiday.

The deferral of payroll taxes applies to employees making less than $104,000 a year. It’s a deferral because the payroll taxes are still due to the IRS by April 30, 2021.

Starting Sept. 1, employers can stop withholding taxes but many business leaders have said they will not since the taxes will eventually be due.

For employees making $30,000 a year, the elimination of Social Security taxes would result in an extra $71 per paycheck every two weeks. For employees making $60,000 a year, those figures would be doubled.

If an employee leaves their job before all of the appropriate taxes are collected, the guidance only states that companies can “make arrangements to otherwise collect the total applicable taxes from the employee.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorological fall begins on a warmer note

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Welcome to September! The ninth month of the year will start off warm and mainly dry.

News

Hospital holds month of prayer rallying with community during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Advent Health Manchester is rallying with the community during the tough times of COVID-19.

State

WATCH | Ky. officials hope new incentives create more childcare options

Updated: 4 hours ago
While many parents are back in the office, many kids aren’t back in the classroom.

National

Graceland hosting Miss USA, Miss Teen USA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Elvis Presley’s Graceland is hosting 2020′s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions.

National

Ohio 10-year-old raises $300,000 for police dogs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An Ohio 10-year-old discovered that police dogs don’t automatically get issued bullet-proof vests, so he decided to raise money to help them out.

Latest News

News

Advent Health Manchester hosts month of prayer

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

’It’s about respect’: Pike County vandals target Joe Biden supporter

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Ky. officials hope new incentives create more childcare options

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The state announced Monday they will offer incentives for individuals trying to start a small scale daycare or childcare facility, like a $2,500 dollar stipend, streamlined processes for certification and background checks, and more.

News

’It’s about respect’: Pike County vandals target Joe Biden supporter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Joe Biden yard sign in Sidney, Ky. was answered with "Trump 2020" graffiti, leaving a homeowner to question the divide within his community.

State

Local school districts introduce own ways to track and report COVID-19 data

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
As districts navigate the virus and getting students back in class, they are also working to be as transparent as possible when it comes to cases among students and staff.