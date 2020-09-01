Advertisement

One woman dead after single car crash in Pike County

By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department reported that one woman died Sunday after a single car accident.

Police say the accident happened on the north bound shoulder of U.S. 23 just south of the Sen. Kelsey E. Friend Blvd.

When first responders got to the scene, they found that Amanda R. Blevins was ejected from the car and died from her injuries.

The car was on its top with three other people in it. Those three people were transported to Pikeville Medical Center.

