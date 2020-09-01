One arrest made in 2019 Fayette Mall homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with the Fayette Mall shooting that happened in August 2019.

Lexington Police and the U.S. Marshals Service took 23-year-old Markeeta Campbell into custody and charged her with murder.

LaPorscha Stringer was shot and killed inside her car while leaving Fayette Mall in August 2019.

Campbell is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

