Advertisement

One arrest made in 2019 Fayette Mall homicide

Lexington Police and the U.S. Marshals Service took 23-year-old Markeeta Campbell into custody, charging her with murder.
Lexington Police and the U.S. Marshals Service took 23-year-old Markeeta Campbell into custody, charging her with murder.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with the Fayette Mall shooting that happened in August 2019.

Lexington Police and the U.S. Marshals Service took 23-year-old Markeeta Campbell into custody and charged her with murder.

LaPorscha Stringer was shot and killed inside her car while leaving Fayette Mall in August 2019.

Campbell is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

National

Cancer Doctors: Women shouldn’t delay mammograms during pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Two Louisville women are sharing their breast cancer story in hopes of reminding women that they can’t put off taking care of themselves.

Forecast

Meteorological fall begins on a warmer note

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Welcome to September! The ninth month of the year will start off warm and mainly dry.

News

Hospital holds month of prayer rallying with community during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Advent Health Manchester is rallying with the community during the tough times of COVID-19.

State

WATCH | Ky. officials hope new incentives create more childcare options

Updated: 6 hours ago
While many parents are back in the office, many kids aren’t back in the classroom.

Latest News

National

Graceland hosting Miss USA, Miss Teen USA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Elvis Presley’s Graceland is hosting 2020′s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions.

National

Ohio 10-year-old raises $300,000 for police dogs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An Ohio 10-year-old discovered that police dogs don’t automatically get issued bullet-proof vests, so he decided to raise money to help them out.

News

Advent Health Manchester hosts month of prayer

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

’It’s about respect’: Pike County vandals target Joe Biden supporter

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Ky. officials hope new incentives create more childcare options

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The state announced Monday they will offer incentives for individuals trying to start a small scale daycare or childcare facility, like a $2,500 dollar stipend, streamlined processes for certification and background checks, and more.

News

’It’s about respect’: Pike County vandals target Joe Biden supporter

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Joe Biden yard sign in Sidney, Ky. was answered with "Trump 2020" graffiti, leaving a homeowner to question the divide within his community.