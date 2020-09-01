More rain moves in Wednesday, few stronger storms possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few showers are possible this evening, but rain chances increase Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will see overnight lows drop into the lower 70s. We will continue to see partly cloudy skies with the possibility for a few showers into the early evening hours.

Wednesday a cold front will start to move a little bit closer to the mountains. This front will stall out to our west bringing us scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. A few storms could be on the stronger side, but we do not expect to see widespread strong storms tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows near 70.

Extended Forecast

We will hang onto the showers throughout the day Thursday with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies throughout most of the day.

By Friday we will finally see this cold front push out of here. We could see a few rain chances but we should be drying out. We will see those mostly cloudy skies turn to partly cloudy skies. Highs will drop into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s! It will feel great heading into the holiday weekend.

Saturday and Sunday we will be on the dry side with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We could be bring back some more rain chances for your Labor Day into Tuesday. We will continue to keep an eye on that next system.

