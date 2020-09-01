Advertisement

Meteorological fall begins on a warmer note

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to September! The ninth month of the year will start off warm and mainly dry.

Today and Tonight

Our trend of foggy mornings will continue into the new month. A few stray showers or storms are possible throughout the day, but the best chances come in the afternoon hours. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and high in the mid-80s.

Tonight, scattered rain chances linger, especially late, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday

Break the rain gear back out for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days could be soggy at times. A slow-moving cold front will start its trek into the mountains, bringing increased chances both days under mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low 80s before dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Friday, the front finally starts to depart, giving way to a beautiful Labor Day weekend. Scattered chances will still be around on Friday, but highs drop into the upper 70s and stay there for Saturday. Both weekend days look beautiful and sunny. Lows Friday and Saturday night should be in the upper 50s, so that will feel refreshing. Looking ahead to Labor Day Monday, we bring back a few scattered rain chances with sun and clouds. Highs top out around 80.

