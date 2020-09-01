Man accused of headbutting Pulaski County deputy during arrest

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer during an arrest in Pulaski County over the weekend.

According to an arrest citation, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call Sunday evening and when they arrived they say Benjamin Haste was shooting a shotgun from inside his truck in the driveway.

Benjamin Haste. (Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office)

They say after he dropped the gun and got out of the truck, but refused to comply with orders and headbutted a deputy in the mouth.

He’s charged with assault of an officer and domestic violence among other charges.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.