Man accused of headbutting Pulaski County deputy during arrest
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer during an arrest in Pulaski County over the weekend.
According to an arrest citation, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call Sunday evening and when they arrived they say Benjamin Haste was shooting a shotgun from inside his truck in the driveway.
They say after he dropped the gun and got out of the truck, but refused to comply with orders and headbutted a deputy in the mouth.
He’s charged with assault of an officer and domestic violence among other charges.
