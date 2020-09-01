Advertisement

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport issued $24M grant

Empty ticket counters at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport reflect the 94% to 96% reduction in passengers at airport security screening nationally was reported by TSA in the month of April. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE 3 News
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Upgrades will be coming to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday a $24 million federal grant would be used to help the airport rehabilitate a runway, taxiway, and taxiway lighting, reconstruct a taxiway, and for noise mitigation measures.

The grant is a portion of $1.2 billion the department issued to 405 airports nationwide.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.

The following airports in Kentucky will also receive grants, according to the department:

  • $1,433,333 for Addington Field in Elizabethtown to install perimeter fencing.
  • $166,666 for Kentucky Dam State Park Airport in Gilbertsville to rehabilitate a runway.
  • $45,029,120 for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron to reconstruct and rehabilitate a taxiway and rehabilitate a runway and taxi lane.
  • $833,333 for Hancock Co-Ron Lewis Field in Lewisport to rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting.
  • $3,982,358 for Blue Grass Airport in Lexington to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway and improve a safety area.
  • $400,000 for Middlesboro-Bell County Airport to acquire land for development.
  • $16,313,391 for Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah for a terminal building and aircraft parking area construction.
  • $2,293,307 for Sparta to construct a new airport.

