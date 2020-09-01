Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported nine new cases all cases are in long term care. This brings the county’s total to 402. Four are in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case and two recovered cases in Clay County. There are five new cases within Manchester FCI. In Jackson County, there are seven new cases, four probable and three recovered cases. In Rockcastle County, there are five new cases and five recovered cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported four new cases, two of which are hospitalized. Tuesday’s cases include a 24-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, a 93-year-old man and a 72-year-old man.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported seven new cases and three probable cases. Tuesday’s cases include a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 30-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man from Knott County, a 28-year-old man from Leslie County, a 29-year-old man and a 73-year-old man from Letcher County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 38-year-old man and a 44-year-old man from Perry county and a 77-year-old man from Wolfe County. Health officials also reported seven recovered cases.

The Harlan County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 353.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.