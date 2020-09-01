Laurel County father, three sons accused of illegally trading snakes

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Four Laurel County men are accused of illegally trading snakes.

The Whitley County’s News Journal reports Steven Daniels and three of his sons were involved.

Conservation officers found 38 snakes in the family’s home, but you’re only allowed to have up to five without a permit.

Officers also found two raccoons and a groundhog in the house.

The family is heading to court next month.

