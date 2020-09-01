KSP London has a new Post Commander

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday London’s Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 announced their new Post Commander.

Captain Scott Felder will be filling the Post Commander role.

Captain Felder has been with KSP for 15 years. He also has previous experience working with Post 11 as he was assigned to them in 2015 when he worked as a Lieutenant over Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.