KSP announces new Pikeville Police Commander

Captain Randy Surber (Photo Credit: KSP)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday Pikeville’s Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 announced their new Post Commander.

Captain Randy Surber will be filling the Commander role.

Captain Suber has been with KSP for 17 years. He has previous experience working with the Pikeville Post as well as the Elizabethtown Post, Ashland Post, Hazard Post, and Harlan Post.

Before being promoted to Captain in 2018, Surber worked as a Lieutenant in Criminal Investigations.

