KSP: Aggressive driving will be targeted in the next three weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that they are beginning a three-week Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT) Campaign targeting cars exhibiting dangerous driving behaviors.

TACT officials will be on the lookout for improper lane changes, an improper distance between cars, and excessive speed.

“At the end of the day, all of us want to make it home safely to our families,” says Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Director Major Nathan Day. “Sometimes it’s as simple as being willing to be the driver who does the ‘right thing’ when others are displaying the wrong behavior.”

He also mentioned that patience is a key defense against an aggressive driver.

Last year Kentucky saw more than 6,000 crashes involving commercial trucks causing 88 deaths.

TACT enforcement and public information efforts are funded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.