Advertisement

KSP: Aggressive driving will be targeted in the next three weeks

(KVLY)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that they are beginning a three-week Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT) Campaign targeting cars exhibiting dangerous driving behaviors.

TACT officials will be on the lookout for improper lane changes, an improper distance between cars, and excessive speed.

“At the end of the day, all of us want to make it home safely to our families,” says Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Director Major Nathan Day. “Sometimes it’s as simple as being willing to be the driver who does the ‘right thing’ when others are displaying the wrong behavior.”

He also mentioned that patience is a key defense against an aggressive driver.

Last year Kentucky saw more than 6,000 crashes involving commercial trucks causing 88 deaths.

TACT enforcement and public information efforts are funded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

KSP London has a new Post Commander

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Captain Scott Felder was announced the new Post Commander for KSP London.

News

Two arrested on drug charges in Knox County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Wildcat Market in Flat Lick.

State

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

National

Cancer Doctors: Women shouldn’t delay mammograms during pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Two Louisville women are sharing their breast cancer story in hopes of reminding women that they can’t put off taking care of themselves.

Forecast

Meteorological fall begins on a warmer note

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Welcome to September! The ninth month of the year will start off warm and mainly dry.

News

Hospital holds month of prayer rallying with community during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Advent Health Manchester is rallying with the community during the tough times of COVID-19.

State

WATCH | Ky. officials hope new incentives create more childcare options

Updated: 13 hours ago
While many parents are back in the office, many kids aren’t back in the classroom.

National

Graceland hosting Miss USA, Miss Teen USA

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Elvis Presley’s Graceland is hosting 2020′s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions.

National

Ohio 10-year-old raises $300,000 for police dogs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An Ohio 10-year-old discovered that police dogs don’t automatically get issued bullet-proof vests, so he decided to raise money to help them out.