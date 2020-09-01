Hospital holds month of prayer rallying with community during pandemic

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Like everyone has felt, it has been a tough year for those in health care.

“All the stress and pressures we have been feeling through the first 6 months 7 months of the year,” said Advent Health Manchester CEO, Chris Self.

Advent Health in Manchester held a month of prayer, praying with workers, patients and the community.

“We wanted to bring something into the atmosphere that would help our associates coop and handle it better so we decided to do a 31 days of prayer,” said Chaplin Marlon Robinson.

“To ask her associates to ask local pastors to ask different community leaders to join us in the month of August,” said Self.

Monday evening, the hospital hosted a virtual prayer vigil with the community.

“We don’t want to be an organization that is isolated from the community because we are planted in this community.,” said Robinson.

Just because the month is over doesn’t mean the hospital is done praying.

“We all need prayer and we need to be praying for each other. we need to let love win there’s so much bad dialogue￼ so much frustration that’s occurring in our communities right now. We want good to shine through us and our love to shine out to others,” said Self.

Advent Health Manchester will read and share scripture each day in September.

