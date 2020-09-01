Help in recovery from COVID-19 may be on the way

HAZARD, Ky (WYMT) - Convalescent plasma therapy is a new topic nationally. Dr. Sam Bailey, an oncologist with the Hazard ARH Cancer Center, is educating people on how local recovered COVID-19 patients can participate in the therapy.

Now, if you are thinking of plasma therapy that is similar but there is one major difference.

“The convalescent part means that you are taking it from people who have already recovered from an infection,” said Dr. Bailey.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves extracting blood from people who have been infected with the coronavirus and recovered.

“Typically 14 days after symptoms resolve is when you want to donate plasma because your concentration of antibodies are the highest early on,” said Bailey.

Components such as red and white blood cells and platelets are removed to leave behind a liquid that contains antibodies. The higher the concentration of antibodies the better the outcome for people who receive the plasma.

”They take out the liquid part of the blood and give you back the red blood cells and the other parts,” he said, the liquid part contains the antibodies, which blood banks store as plasma.

“The hopes that if there are already antibodies already in the plasma if somebody has a severe COVID infection and there body is not mounting a response well enough you give them somebody else’s antibodies in that plasma.”

The plasma helps the patient battling COVID-19 by helping one heal themselves naturally.

Dr. Bailey says,” We think it has the potential to help people, especially if they are severely ill.” Magnifying the need for everyone to donate blood, especially those who have had COVID-19.

“We’ve had several people who had good responses and who have recovered and we have had a few who unfortunately did not recover,” he said, most of those who did not recover either had underlying health conditions or older age was a factor.

If you would like to donate blood you can do so by visiting The Kentucky Blood Center and making an appointment.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.