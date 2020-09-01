Gov. Justice | Student athletes, coaches, band members to be tested for COVID-19 in ‘orange counties’

Both Kanawha and Fayette County Schools have decided not to participate in the testing of student athletes, band members or dance team members this week for the one-time option to play or perform.

The announcement Monday afternoon follows one made by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

In an effort to let student athletes in counties listed as orange on West Virginia’s COVID-19 alert system compete, Gov. Justice announced a one-time county-wide COVID-19 testing effort for athletes and all others involved with athletics.

Justice said if all players, coaches, and staff were tested and all came back negative, those teams could resume play.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All student athletes, coaching staff members and others involved with athletics in three counties listed as ‘orange’ on West Virginia’s COVID-19 alert system will be tested for COVID-19.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday during his press briefing regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus health pandemic.

This past Saturday provided parents the first official ‘snapshot’ of the state’s new county alert system that will determine where in-person school instruction will be permitted to begin.

Three counties appeared ‘orange’ on the map Saturday: Kanawha, Fayette and Logan Counties. According to the school re-entry metric, athletic and extracurricular activities are limited to controlled practices only for counties in orange . In-person instruction is also in jeopardy if a change in color status does not occur before September 8. The re-entry protocol states that counties listed as orange or red on September 8 will begin school remotely.

However, Gov. Jim Justice made a slight change to those guidelines regarding athletics Monday. The governor announced county-wide COVID-19 testing for all students and staff members involved in athletics in Kanawha, Fayette and Logan Counties in an effort to let athletes play.

Gov. Justice says if tests come back negative, competition can carry on in counties listed in orange. The governor says one positive test result will halt competition.

“We’ve got a week.”

“If the football team tests and they are all good to go, we will play the football game,” said Gov. Justice. “If the volleyball team tests and they’re all good to go, we can play volleyball games. If the soccer team tests, we play soccer. If the band test positive, with one of the people in the band test positive, the band can’t play.”

“As a coach, I know how much sports means to our communities, our children and our schools,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said Monday this change to the protocol is a one-time situation. He said the state simply does not have the resources to move forward with it permanently.

Monroe County is currently the only county in the red on the county alert system. According to the re-entry protocol, all in-person instruction and school-related activities will be suspended until the county can maintain a yellow status on a seven-day rolling average.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says free drive-up COVID-19 testing will be available for student athletes in Kanawha County this week at the following locations:

Tuesday, September , 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bible Center Church Parking Lot at 100 Bible Center Drive in Charleston

Wednesday, September 2, 8 a.m. to noon

Schoenbaum Center at 1701 5th Avenue in Charleston

