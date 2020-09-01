Petition asks for return of historic stained glass window

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - In September of 2019, the Leslie County Frontier Nursing University proposed moving the historic stained glass from the chapel on the nursing school campus. Many people were angered after the school executed their plan unannounced.

One group has come together to sign a petition asking for the 15th century stained glass window to be returned.

Judy Owens, who once worked for the university, says experiencing the window inside the chapel is a religious experience. She is a volunteer on this project and says that the school which now calls Woodford County home needs to relook at what they plan to do with this window.

In a statement given to WYMT, officials with the university said they planned to put a “replica” in its place here in Leslie county; however, many feel that is far from enough.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.