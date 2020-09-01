El Fogon Steakhouse opens its doors to Hazard community

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - El Fogon Steakhouse held its grand opening in Perry County today.

The American-style steakhouse opening its doors to the Hazard community in the spot where popular staple Ponderosa once stood.

While uncertainty looms for the ownership and staff due to the pandemic, co-general manager Jessica Eversole remains optimistic about its future.

“We put so much hard work into this and getting all the people here and all of the best quality food,” Eversole said. “We want the best high-end food for this community. We deserve a good steakhouse here.”

Those who wish to pay a visit to El Fogon can do so by visiting its location on Morton Boulevard. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Monday-Sunday.

