Eastern Kentucky Science Center now open

Eastern Kentucky Science Center (Photo Credit: Big Sandy Community & Technical College)
Eastern Kentucky Science Center (Photo Credit: Big Sandy Community & Technical College)((Photo Credit: Big Sandy Community & Technical College))
By Buddy Forbes and Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Science Center (EKSC) and Planetarium opened Tuesday. The center will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments must be made in order to get in before noon.

On Saturdays, the planetarium will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m.

There will be two laser shows at the planetarium each day.

The EKSC has put in new requirements so it can reopen safely and follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

Steve Russo, Director of EKSC, stated, “We have very much missed our visitors at EKSC, and we are dedicated to providing a safe physical environment to engage and learn through our planetarium—together.”

Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times. Temperatures will also be taken upon entry, and only 40 people will be permitted inside the building at one time. They have also installed new hand sanitizing stations and floor markings showing proper social distancing.

