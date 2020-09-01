Eastern Kentucky native lands a big role at EKU

(WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has chosen an Eastern Kentucky native as its new president.

Dr. David McFaddin of Johnson County was announced as the new president of EKU.

Dr. McFaddin grew up in Eastern Kentucky attending Johnson Central High School. He then made his way to EKU to study public relations as a first-generation college student.

“My college visit I came with my high school English teacher at the time bringing me here he is an alum of Eastern Kentucky University,” said McFaddin. " I’ve lived here longer then I lived back home in Paintsville which will always be home but really this community Richmond and the university is such a big part of who I am.”

After graduating he worked for Bell South also known as AT&T for several years. Returning to the university in late 2012 to take on the role of EKU’S Vice President for Engagement, Stewardship, and Government Relations.

“This was the opportunity that I was looking for and sometimes when preparation and timing meet those opportunities present themselves,” said McFaddin. “Your hopes and your dreams are something that education can give you the pathway to achieve them. I hope that I am living proof of that.”

The EKU Board of Regents voted to make Dr. McFaddin the new president back in August.

McFaddin says a job where he can still serve and give back to the place he calls home.

“As the service region thinks about the transition from what is once been to what can be EKU wants to be a part of that and that’s a big part of who I am and I want to be a part of that process,” said McFaddin. " I’m an alum and what drives me every day is making sure that the work we do today is adding value to that degree and that diploma that hangs on your wall. "

In 2017, Dr. McFaddin won an East Kentucky Leadership Award.

