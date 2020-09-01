Community says goodbye to old school building, excited for future

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The community of Middlesboro said goodbye to an old school building Tuesday. The school district began demolition on East End Elementry, a process expected to take the rest of the month.

East End Elementry served as a preschool, elementary school, and even an intermediate school during its time from the 1960′s to the summer of 2013.

The school building served as a staple in the community as it produced many memories. Tuesday many cars stopped on the road to watch, take pictures and videos as those memories came down with the bricks.

With the building’s history, it wasn’t an easy decision for the district but one that had to be done.

“I don’t have any students here anymore and it’s costing us about $80,000 a year because of FEMA insurance which is a big part of that so we decided to tear it down,” said Superintendent Waylon Allen, one of the many members of the community to snag a brick of the building.

“We hate for taxpayers to pay that high insurance on a building we’re not even able to use,” added Chairman of the School Board Charla Costanzo.

The district wants the memories to remain and the area to remain important to the community. Practices fields and a possible walking track are currently planned for once the building comes down.

The old gymnasium will remain on the site with games expected to still be held in it.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.